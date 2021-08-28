Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

ABT stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

