Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 57,240 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

