AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 93.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 84.7% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AbbVie by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,760,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,833,000 after acquiring an additional 226,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

