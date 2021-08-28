AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.