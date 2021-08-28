Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Aben Resources Company Profile
