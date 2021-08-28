Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVPF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Abliva AB has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.
About Abliva AB (publ)
