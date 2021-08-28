Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVPF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Abliva AB has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Abliva AB (publ) alerts:

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals that protect mitochondria from death post acute traumatic injury. Its projects include KL1333 AND NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Abliva AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abliva AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.