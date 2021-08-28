ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.95% of ABM Industries worth $58,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

