Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

