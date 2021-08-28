AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0012

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $295,878.03 and $41,856.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.