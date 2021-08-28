Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Tops $945,187.71

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $945,187.71 and approximately $12,647.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,081,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.