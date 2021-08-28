Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

