Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $135,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,000,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

