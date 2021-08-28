Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

