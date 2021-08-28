AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,279 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of AdaptHealth worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AHCO opened at $23.66 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

