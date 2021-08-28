adbank Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,890.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 18% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $57,890.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

