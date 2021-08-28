ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 311,287 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.67% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

