Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $662.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.