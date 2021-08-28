Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52,598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $81,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 515.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,211 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $662.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

