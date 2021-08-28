ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. ADT makes up about 7.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADT by 563.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in ADT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $19,937,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $9,493,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ADT by 1,868.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 1,074,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.43. 1,066,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.