ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ADVOF opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $769.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $179.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

