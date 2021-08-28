Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.75% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $314,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

