Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,030,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

