Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

