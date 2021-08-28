Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.31 million, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.03. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.