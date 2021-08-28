Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,944 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,010,000 after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after buying an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,083,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

