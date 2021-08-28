Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,545 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.