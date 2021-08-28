Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,054 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $101.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $101.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62.

