Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

