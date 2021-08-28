Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,663 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 60,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.