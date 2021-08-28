Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

WELL opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

