Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,719 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.17 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

