Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,268 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $251.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

