Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,755 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after purchasing an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,712,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,729,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $84.15 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.