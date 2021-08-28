Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,697 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 140.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

