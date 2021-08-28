Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,513 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in International Paper by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58. International Paper has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

