AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWEQ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,626,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,407,000 after acquiring an additional 233,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWEQ opened at $27.84 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35.

