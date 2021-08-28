AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 440,264 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,702,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,835,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,486,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,153. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96.

