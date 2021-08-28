Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Shares of AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.92. Aedifica has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.