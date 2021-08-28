Aergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.38 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Aergo has a market cap of $62.38 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

