Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,672. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $693.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

