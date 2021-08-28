Aeron (ARNX) Reaches Market Cap of $2,254.42

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2,254.42 and $49,520.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

