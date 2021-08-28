Aeternity Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $48.54 million and $4.61 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,399,302 coins and its circulating supply is 342,578,358 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

