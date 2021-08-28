Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Critical Survey

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.96%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.27 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -72.80

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

