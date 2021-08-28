Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 221,400 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221,400 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 1.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.75% of Kilroy Realty worth $61,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,963,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.