Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 22,775 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 3.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.42% of AvalonBay Communities worth $122,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.62. The stock had a trading volume of 271,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

