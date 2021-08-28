Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 8,800 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 569,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

