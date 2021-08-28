Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.60% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $34,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 86.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,438. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

