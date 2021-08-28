Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1,359.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. Paramount Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 1.98% of Paramount Group worth $43,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Paramount Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 208,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in Paramount Group by 276.1% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 865,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.98. 750,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

