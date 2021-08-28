Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 3.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.61% of Sun Communities worth $117,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.81. 286,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.23. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.