Aew Capital Management L P Buys 233,500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,656,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 4.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.87% of VICI Properties worth $144,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,627. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

